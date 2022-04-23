WESTERLY — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Sunday Funday events will return to High Street in downtown on Sunday, May 8, 15 and 22, from noon to 8 p.m.
The events feature an outdoor marketplace for local popup retail shops and artists, while area restaurants, bars and retailers extend their business footprint into the street, which is closed to vehicles.
A variety of live entertainment is scheduled each week. For more information, visit oceanchamber.org.
— Sun staff
