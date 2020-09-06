FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo protesters march on the Brooklyn Bridge after a rally in Cadman Plaza Park in New York. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The three month stretch between the symbolic kickoff and close of America’s summer has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)