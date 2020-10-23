STONINGTON — The Stonington Town Clerk’s office will be open extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to issue absentee ballots. Oct. 27 is also the last day to register to vote in person in Connecticut.
Residents should use the lower side entrance to enter the building. Cindy Ladwig, town clerk, will be issuing ballots from the lower level conference room.
For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.
— Sun staff
