STONINGTON — The town of Stonington will hold a Community Conversation on short-term rentals on Monday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velvet Mill, 22 Bayview Ave.
The event will offer residents an opportunity to share ideas for how Stonington can work to ensure a fair and balanced approach to short-term rentals in the community.
For more information, or to share input if unable to attend, call Danielle Chesebrough, first selectman, at 860-535-5050, or Susan Cullen, economic and community development director, at 860-535-5095.
The meeting will be held in the plaza area of the Velvet Mill, and refreshments and food will be available.
