STONINGTON — The town of Stonington is looking for Stonington artists to share design concepts for the future Veterans Memorial, which will be prominently located on the grounds of the Stonington Police Department.
The 100-square-foot, eight-sided monument will feature porcelain slabs that will showcase artwork honoring veterans who have served this country since World War I. The town is looking for concepts depicting how the eight sides of the monument could serve to educate visitors to the monument about the history and meaning of veterans’ service to our country.
There will be a $10,000 cash prize, as well as recognition at the site of the monument, for the artist or artists collaborative chosen. A small group will review the submissions, which will be made public. The review will focus on how the proposals help further the storytelling related to the town’s shared history and the meaning of service to veterans over the years. Submissions that include more than one artist will be viewed positively.
The deadline for proposals is Friday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. The final designs must be completed by the end of December. For more details on submission requirements, visit stonington-ct.gov/home/news/attention-stonington-artists. For more information, call 860-535-5050 or email Danielle Chesebrough at DChesebrough@stonington-ct.gov or Stacey Haskell at shaskell@stonington-ct.gov.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.