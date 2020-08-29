STONINGTON — The Stonington Republican Town Committee unanimously voted on a resolution put forth by Jim Kelley asking state party Chairman J.R. Romano to step down.
"For Romano to have not properly vetted Thomas Gilmer as a candidate, and subsequently learn about the vicious and brutal attacks on Gilmer's former girlfriend, and still endorse him at the party convention is unconscionable. Romano needs to resign," said Rob Simmons, former congressman for the second district and former state representative for the 43rd district.
Greg Howard, the state representative candidate for the 43rd district, said, "The last thing the Connecticut Republican Party needs is a chairman who knowingly promotes candidates with histories of domestic violence. As a police detective, I've seen the long-lasting damage domestic violence does to families and communities, and to have our chairman turn a blind eye to it is shameful."
Sun staff
