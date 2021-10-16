STONINGTON — The Stonington Registrars of Voters will hold a special registration session on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm St.
On Monday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a limited session will be offered to those whose age, citizenship or residence qualifications are attained after Oct. 26.
For more information, call 860-535-5054 or 860-535-5047.
— Sun staff
