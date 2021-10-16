STONINGTON — The town of Stonington is changing its pay-as-you-throw trash bags to ones with expandable strength, better durability and flexibility. The enhanced bags will become available for purchase over the course of the next several weeks.
The cost and color of the bags will remain the same and they will continue to be available in the 15- and 34-gallon size. The changes to the American-made bags are a result of discussions with the vendor, WasteZero, regarding the town’s need for an improved bag design that will function better.
Pay-as-you-throw bags have been found to reduce the waste generated and, therefore, reduces disposal costs significantly. It also doubles curbside recycling rates, encourages reuse, promotes food composting and textile recycling. Since the program began, Stonington estimates taxpayers saved over $7 million in waste-disposal fees.
— Sun staff
