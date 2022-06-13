PAWCATUCK — Stonington High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will take place on Donald E. Palmer Field, which is located behind the school at 176 South Broad St.
Parking for graduation will be available at the school campus and at Davis Standard, 1 Extrusion Drive, next to the school.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium and tickets will be required to attend the indoor event.
— Sun staff
