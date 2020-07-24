STONINGTON — Stonington dog owners have until Aug. 1 to license dogs. After July 31, per the governor’s executive order, there will be an additional late charge of $1.
The cost of a license is $8 for a neutered or spayed dog and $19 for non-altered dogs. After July 31, licenses are available in the Town Clerk’s Office, 152 Elm St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Licenses also may be renewed through the mail with the proper paperwork and a self-addressed two-stamp return envelope.
By state law, all dogs must be licensed every year. If the dog is not licensed, the dog warden may issue a fine in addition to the cost of the license.
For more information, call 860-535-5060.
