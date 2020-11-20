STONINGTON — Sen. Heather Somers visited the Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House, now a museum owned and operated by the Stonington Historical Society, on Monday to deliver Gov. Ned Lamont’s proclamation that Nov. 18 is Nathaniel Palmer Day.
Capt. Nathaniel Palmer, a 21-year-old ship captain from Stonington, is credited with sighting and charting Antarctica in November 1820, and contributed much to the seafaring industries of the 1800s. His designs of clipper ships during the 1840s and 1850s put trade with China on the fast track. Palmer was captain of the Hero when he spotted a peninsula jutting into the icy waters at the bottom of the Earth. A portion of the continent is named for him.
The senator was joined by Aimee Newell, executive director of the historical society, and Dan McFadden, director of communications for Mystic Seaport Museum. Both the seaport and Stonington Historical Society scheduled events in November to celebrate Palmer’s legacy.
For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
— Sun staff
