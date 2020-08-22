Hikers, bike riders, horseback riders and all other visitors must wear solid, daylight fluorescent orange when in state management areas and undeveloped state parks beginning on Saturday, Sept. 12, due to the start of deer season, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The orange must be at least 200 square inches to make individuals more visible to hunters also using these spaces. The DEM also suggests protecting dogs when in hunting areas with owners. The orange requirement is in effect from Sept. 12 through February, and from April 17 through May, except during the shotgun deer season in December when a minimum of 500 square inches is required.
While enjoying outdoor spaces, residents must continue to follow the CDC and R.I. Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread COVID-19.
For complete information on hunting and hunting season laws, regulations, requirements and exemptions, visit dem.ri.gov.
Sun staff
