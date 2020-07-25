WESTERLY — The St. Pius X School building would be converted into apartments, a new three-story apartment building would be constructed next to it, and a new residence would go up at the corner of Elm and School streets under plans developed on behalf of the church, which owns the property.
Twenty-five percent of the new housing units would be reserved for moderate-income individuals.
Members of the Planning Board spoke favorably of the overall concept of the proposal but also raised concerns, mostly focused on the proposed new three-story building and whether it would fit contextually in the neighborhood.
The plans were submitted to the town after months of discussions between representatives of St Pius X Parish Corporation and the town's development services staff, including the town planner and the zoning officer, said Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer representing the parish corporation. Liguori serves as house counsel for Chernzia & Associates, the Pawcatuck-based firm that drew up most of the plans.
Plans that called for razing the school building and subdividing the property were scrapped, Liguori said, when town officials encouraged reuse of the 140-year-old building that once served as the town's high school. Town officials also pushed, Liguori said, for construction of a residence at the corner of School and Elm streets that was in keeping with other residences on Elm Street.
Town officials also persuaded the corporation's representatives against a plan for subdividing the property and building townhouses on both sides of the school building, Liguori said.
Under the plans ultimately submitted and reviewed in concept form Tuesday by the Planning Board, a residential corner lot would be created at the intersection of Elm and School streets. Adjacent to the new house lot would be a 6,300-square-foot park where the historic school bell would be placed.
The school building would be converted to 13 residences — 11 one-bedroom and two two-bedrooms. The new apartment building would have 28 residences — eight one-bedroom and 20 two-bedrooms.
St. Pius X Parish is proposing the project under the state comprehensive permit law, which requires municipalities to flex housing density and other standards in return for a commitment of at least 25% low- or moderate-income housing. In this case, 11 units or 25% of the total number of units would be restricted for sale to moderate-income individuals, Liguori said.
The proposed development would fit into its surroundings, Liguori said. He noted that across the street from the school building is the Windsor Condominium complex, which consists of 48 units on 98,273 square feet of land for a density of 2,047 square feet per unit as compared to the church's proposal for 2,675 square feet per unit.
Liguori also noted that The Elms complex, which abuts parts of the church's property, houses 114 people on 2.65 acres.
Richard Constantine, Planning Board vice chairman, raised concerns about the size of the proposed apartment building. "I realize you need to get as many units as you can in there, but the building really looks massive,” he said.
Board member Christopher Lawlor echoed Constantine, saying he was afraid the new apartment building would "overwhelm" the neighborhood.
Justin Hopkins, a member of the board, praised the overall project but also asked for modifications and suggested moving the new apartment building back, farther away from the street, and more in line with the school building's distance from the street.
Board member Joseph Montesano asked whether additional moderate- or low-income units could be included, but Liguori said a substantial increase would make it more advantageous for the church to sell the property for a regular subdivision. The church hopes to sell the property as a means to address a multimillion-dollar loan it took out to build an addition on the school in 2006. The loan also helped with operations of the school, Liguori said. The school closed at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
Board member Dylan Kosten said the project would benefit downtown businesses by bringing more people to the area but also said he favored adding low-income housing as a part of the project and said the new apartment building should be positioned farther away from the street.
James Hall IV, Planning Board chairman, praised the church corporation for considering the aesthetics of Elm Street, but said School Street deserves similar consideration. "School Street does have character … and it's got a real beauty to it. We can pick it up or we can draw it down," Hall said.
Liguori responded by saying the plans represented an attempt to develop the property in accord with the suggestions of town staff and an effort to keep the new apartment as far away as possible from a neighboring house.
When asked to endorse the project, the board members each spoke in general favor of the project but also repeated their respective concerns. The meeting was for a pre-application review and as a result no formal vote was taken.
