The Department of Environmental Management started stocking ponds across Rhode Island with brook, rainbow and brown trout and landlocked Sebago Atlantic salmon on Friday for recreational fishing.
The following local waters were scheduled to receive a supplementary spring stocking of hatchery-raised trout and salmon: Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; John Cronan River access, Charlestown, Burdickville access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock access, Charlestown; Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond; Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton; Wood River Route 165 check station to Barberville Access and KG Ranch Road, Richmond/Hopkinton; Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Richmond Landing, Switch Road, Richmond; Grantville, Richmond/Hopkinton; Woodville access, Richmond/Hopkinton; and Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond.
A 2021 fishing license is required for anglers 15 years of age and older. A Trout Conservation stamp is also required to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release- or fly-fishing-only area. Trout Stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island. Fishing licenses can only be purchased online at dem.ri.gov/huntfish.
The minimum size of all trout or charr species taken from the waters of the state is 8 inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. The creel and possession limit for domestic or landlocked Atlantic salmon in the fresh waters of the state is two fish per day and shall be included in the daily limit for trout, salmon or charr.
The minimum size for domestic or landlocked stocked Atlantic salmon is 11 inches. Atlantic salmon may not be taken from the Pawcatuck River downstream of the Potter Hill Dam.
Visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries/troutwaters.phpr for a complete list of stocked waters statewide. For more information on DEM programs and regulations, visit dem.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
