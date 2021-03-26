Sen. Heather Somers and Rep. Greg Howard will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, March 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., for Groton, Stonington and North Stonington residents.
The state lawmakers will discuss key policy issues that are being debated in the Connecticut General Assembly and take questions from area taxpayers.
To register for the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/yj78rsa7. For registration questions, email Erika.Pocock@cga.ct.gov.
— Sun staff
