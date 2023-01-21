WESTERLY — State Sen. Victoria Gu and several Westerly Town Council members will hold a town hall event to discuss shoreline access on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Westerly Town Hall, 45 Broad St.
The event will begin with an update on state and town issues and open Q&A, followed by a discussion of shoreline access issues. The event will include a presentation by Topher Hamblett, director of advocacy at Save the Bay, and Leah Feldman, coastal policy analyst at the Coastal Resources Management Council.
— Ryan Blessing
