STONINGTON — The Coast Guard Foundation will begin accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship season on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Children of Coast Guard members may apply for annual scholarships for up to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education or training at accredited technical schools. Scholarships are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active-duty reserve or retired.
To apply or for more information, visit coastguardfoundation.org/apply. Applications are due by March 15.
— Sun staff
