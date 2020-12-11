RICHMOND — The Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District will hold a Santa Parade through the district on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.
The route is posted at facebook.com/HVWFD. It will pass through the Chariho Plaza, 1190 Main St., at approximately 6 p.m. for families that do not live on the parade route.
The parade will not stop along the route. Residents are asked to socially distance and wear masks as well as to stand away from the edge of the road in a safe location when the parade passes.
— Sun staff
