WESTERLY — The Rotary Club of Westerly and the Westerly Education Center will host the Rhode Island Blood Center to sponsor the “Life’s Essentials” blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from noon to 5 p.m. The drive will be held at the Westerly Education Center, 25 Friendship St.
All donors will receive a “Life’s Essentials” T-shirt. Members of the rotary club will be on hand throughout the drive to hand out information.
The blood center requests appointments be made for donations. Visit ribc.org/drives and use sponsor code 3865 to book an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted only if safe spacing permits.
