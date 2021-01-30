MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic has opened its 2021 Spring Grant Cycle to local 501(c)(3) organizations.
All funds earned through the club’s fundraising efforts are given back to area communities in the form of community grants or scholarships.
Applications will be available from Saturday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 31. A total of $8,800 is available to be awarded. Applications and all instructions are available at mysticrotary.org.
For more information, email contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
