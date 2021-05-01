MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Rite-Solutions was awarded a $23.5-million, five-year IT services contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.
The company will support the center’s activity chief information officer and information technology division, which is responsible for managing and maintaining the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s voice and data computer networks, including network backbone architecture for services such as email, web-based applications, database applications, file storage, and printing.
“We are thrilled that the Naval Undersea Warfare Center chose to renew the contract with us,” says Dennis McLaughlin, CEO and president at Rite-Solutions. “While we are rapidly expanding into new technologies that give the Navy an information advantage, IT services and security remain a critical component of what we offer.”
Rite-Solutions has a satellite office located in Pawcatuck.
— Sun staff
