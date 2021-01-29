PROVIDENCE — The Department of Environmental Management Wildlife Outreach has developed a series of educational resources for educators of grades K to 8.
The learning kits, Rhody Critter Kits, are themed and include lesson plans, activities, videos, hands-on learning guides and other resources curated by Wildlife Outreach staff, with special emphasis on Rhode Island’s wildlife species, conservation work and management practices. On Monday, Feb. 15, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., DEM’s Wildlife Outreach staff will present a free educator training session on each kit, via Zoom. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit dem.ri.gov/wildlifeoutreach.
The kits are designed to connect students to the wildlife resources in their backyards and communities, as well as spread awareness about wildlife conservation work in the state. They include video interviews with DEM biologists and virtual field trips that give a behind-the-scenes look at conservation work in action, along with resources and suggestions on how teachers and students can get involved and help local wildlife. These educational resources can also be used by informal educators, homeschooling families, scout groups, libraries or anyone interested in Rhode Island’s wildlife.
The kits can be accessed at dem.ri.gov/critterkits. Materials were developed and selected to correlate to the Next Generation Science Standards. Kit topics include bats, birds, reptiles and amphibians, wildlife habitat, and conservation through the careful management of wildlife.
For more information about DEM divisions and programs, dem.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
