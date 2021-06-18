NARRAGANSETT — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will administer an additional conditional Surf Lifeguard Certification test on Monday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scarborough North State Beach, 970 Ocean Road. Lifeguard positions at all beaches in Rhode Island require certification.
To qualify for testing, all candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid and CPR that includes infant, child and adult. A valid photo ID with verification of date of birth must be presented at check in.
Lifeguard candidates may register for a time slot for the examination at riparks.com/lifeguard. Walk-in registrations will also be accepted and all candidates who sign in with staff between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be tested. There is a $10 certification fee, payable with exact change cash or a check on the day of the test.
Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign the waiver. Candidates should download the waiver when registering and bring it to the test. The parent or legal guardian must present a valid photo ID when handing in the waiver. Any parent/guardian unable to make it to the test may sign the waiver and have it notarized, which the candidate should bring with them to the test. For more information, contact Tom Rosa at tom.rosa@dem.ri.gov
For more information, visit riparks.com.
— Sun staff
