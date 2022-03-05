PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has launched a website, rio.ri.gov, to obtain fishing, hunting and boating licenses, permits and tags.
The unified hub, called Rhode Island Outdoors, will simplify all outdoors licensing and permitting services that DEM administers.
Customers may also renew licenses, permits and tags using the new website. The new system will provide an interface for all DEM outdoors customers, allowing for optional automatic license renewals and aiding in the removal of duplicate accounts to ensure licenses are always up to date. In migrating data from DEM’s former outdoor licensing platform to the new one, over 21,500 of the nearly 190,000 accounts were identified as duplicates.
Customers may continue to purchase licenses in person at nearly 30 bait and gun shops, sporting goods stores and municipal offices across Rhode Island. The system will incorporate more immediate transaction recoveries for all authorized sales agents.
In the coming months, the website will add segments for recreational boating registration, commercial fishing licensing and hunter safety program modules.
The new website will require a user’s social security number. The new feature is designed to ensure that each customer has a unique and secure account. Once the number has been associated with a customer, they will not be required to reenter the number. The information will be encrypted and securely stored. Customers also can use a traditional username and password, customer ID number or driver’s license number to access the system.
Visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/huntfish.php for more information.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.