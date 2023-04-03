PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in the Ocean State are up by 4 cents per gallon this week as robust demand and a slight increase in oil prices led to an early April uptick in costs.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.27 per gallon, an increase of 4 cents over the past week and 3 cents over the past month. The state has still remained steadily below the national average, which rose to $3.50 over the past week.
“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70-per-barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it, and gas demand is very robust,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now. We will also be watching closely to see how much oil production cuts by OPEC nations will impact oil and gas prices."
On Sunday, the OPEC nations announced a surprise cut in production. It is unclear how that cut may impact the market, but international experts predict a general increase in gas and oil costs worldwide.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week and 11 cents higher than a month ago.
— Jason Vallee
