PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gas is down a penny this week, but a strong jobs market and declining fears of recession could push the price up in the coming weeks.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday conducted by AAA Northeast found that the average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was 1 cent lower than a week ago at $3.40 per gallon.
Today’s price is 14 cents higher than a month ago and 3 cents lower than on the same day last week. The state’s average gas price is now 7 cents lower than the national average.
“Keep an eye on the price of oil,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, "because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists' wallets."
The national average for a gallon of gas barely budged over the past week, drifting lower by 3 cents to $3.47. Last week's decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices, but Friday's blockbuster U.S. report of 517,000 jobs added in January, dropping the unemployment rate to a 54-year low of 3.4%, may have the opposite effect.
Monday’s survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week at $3.47 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 18 cents higher than a month ago and 4 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
