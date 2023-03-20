PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gas has remained stable in recent weeks, and officials said Monday that a plunge in oil prices could contribute to declines in the near future.
A survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.27 per gallon. The price represents a 2-cent decline from a week ago and has now dropped 5 cents over the past month.
“The global oil price has plunged to around $65 per barrel, a level not seen since December of 2021. Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s not surprising to see prices drop at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 17 cents lower than the national average of $3.44 per gallon and 96 cents lower than on the same day last year.
The current national average is 3 cents lower than last week, 3 cents higher than a month ago and 81 cents more than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
