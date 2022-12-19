PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are dropping as a bit of a gift to holiday travelers.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 12 cents from last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Monday by AAA Northeast. The price is 44 cents lower than a month ago, and 5 cents lower than on the same day last year.
The state’s average still remains 19 cents higher than the national average.
“The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last spring,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."
The current national average is 12 cents lower than last week at $3.14 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 54 cents lower than a month ago and 16 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
