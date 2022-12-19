Stonington Boys Soccer; Stonington finished 12-5-3 with a win and a loss in the Class M tournament. Sal Alessio, Josh Lord and Conrad Tobiassen earned ECC All-Division II recognition.

Westerly Football; Westerly finished 8-3 and lost to eventual Division II champion St. Raphael in the playoff semifinals. Quarterback Lance Williams was named Division II-B back of the year. Williams, Zack Tuck, Mitch McLeod, Zach Morin and Ben Gorman were first-team Division II-B selections The Bulldogs shut out Stonington, 55-0

Chariho boys soccer; Chariho closed its season with 10 straight wins capped by a 2-1 victory over Coventry in the Division II championship game, giving the Chargers a second straight D-II crown. Chariho finished 12-5-2. Senior Ethan Knowles received All-Division honors and Ian Clark was first-team All-Division II.

