PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Foundation is offering MacColl Johnson Fellowship grants for $25,000 to writers. Up to three grants will be awarded to writers to allow them time to concentrate on the creative process, focus on personal or professional development, expand their body of work and explore new directions. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 9.
Applicants must have been residents of Rhode Island for at least 12 months prior to the deadline. High school students, college and graduate students who are enrolled in a degree-granting program, and composers who have advanced levels of career achievement are not eligible.
Applicants will be judged on the quality of their work samples, artistic development and creative contribution to writing, as well as the potential of the fellowship to advance their career. Applications will be accepted from authors creating new original work in any genre.
The recipients will be selected by a panel of out-of-state jurors who are professional writers and editors. For more information or to apply visit rifoundation.org.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.