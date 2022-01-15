PROVIDENCE — House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) has introduced legislation to curtail the growing threat of the online sale of counterfeit and stolen goods, which has become a $509 billion criminal enterprise.
The INFORM (Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces) Consumers Act (2022-H 7013) would require high-volume third-party sellers that sell consumer goods on online marketplaces, to provide certain information to the marketplaces and disclose certain information to consumers on product listings.
“While online marketplaces have been successful in connecting legitimate small businesses with new customers, they also lack oversight, which has been exploited by a growing cadre of criminals selling fraudulent goods,” Rep. Kennedy said. “Quite often consumers purchasing the products are not even aware that the merchandise is stolen, unsafe, improperly and deceptively labeled, expired or outright banned in the U.S. by regulators.”
The legislation would require online marketplaces to collect and verify third-party sellers’ government identification, tax ID, bank account information and contact information and require high-volume sellers to disclose contact information to consumers.
For individuals simply selling a few items out of their homes, these requirements would not immediately apply, and would only be enforced after reaching more than 200 transactions and $5,000 in annual revenue. These requirements only apply on new or unused goods, so individuals looking to clean out their closet or sell used furniture would be exempt altogether. Home-based sellers would not be required to divulge extensive personal information, but instead only would need to provide consumers with basic contact information if a consumer has a problem with an item they purchased.
Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Dist. 37, Westerly) is one of the co-sponsors of the legislation, which has been referred to the House Corporations Committee.
— Sun staff
