PROVIDENCE — State Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Westerly) has been honored by Disabled American Veterans for his work as the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman.
“This is a tremendous honor, and this recognition is very dear to me since it came from some of our nation’s bravest and most selfless heroes. I look forward to continue working with Disabled American Veterans to advocate for the best interests and well-being of our state’s veterans,” Azzinaro said.
He was recognized for his “diligent work and dedication to veterans of the Ocean State” and his advocacy to “ensure the promises made to the men and women who served and sacrificed are kept.”
This year, Azzinaro has introduced several bills to help Rhode Island veterans. He has sponsored legislation (2022-H 7714A) creating the crime of stolen valor for falsely representing one’s self as a member of the military or armed forces. The bill has been passed by the House and has been referred to the Senate for consideration.
Azzinaro has also sponsored legislation (2022-H 7650) requiring the General Assembly to appropriate necessary funds for the furnishing of in-house occupational and physical therapy services for all residents of the Bristol Veterans’ Home and a bill (2022-H 7647) that would exclude the first $25,000 of eligible military retirement income for Rhode Island state income taxes.
With over 1,200 chapters and more than a million members across the country, Disabled American Veterans empowers the nation’s veterans and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them.
— Sun staff
