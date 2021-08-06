WESTERLY — The Relay for Life of Southern Rhode Island will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Westerly High School Track, 23 Ward Ave.
The relay is the American Cancer Society’s global fundraising movement. The relay was held virtually last year and returns as a shortened event this year.
Teams made up of local community members will walk the track to honor and support loved ones who have survived or lost the battle to cancer. The event schedule includes opening ceremonies, Courage Award presentation, survivor and caregiver laps at 5 p.m.; Pack the Track then laps at 5:30 p.m.; Luminaria and Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 p.m.; and closing ceremonies at 9.
The event is free and open to the public to cheer on participants, support the fundraising efforts and learn more about the impact and programs the American Cancer Society offers.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org/southernri, or on Facebook at Relay for Life of Southern Rhode Island.
— Sun staff
