PROVIDENCE — Permits for spring turkey hunting season will be available beginning Thursday, April 1, from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Permits are available at dem.ri.gov/huntfish.
The 2021 spring turkey season will be open from April 29 through May 23. The season bag limit is two bearded birds, and no more than one may be taken on state lands during the spring season. Legal shooting hours are a half hour before sunrise to 1 p.m. Harvest reporting is required through DEM’s online harvest reporting website, ri.gov/DEM/huntfish.
Statewide in Rhode Island, youth turkey hunting days are April 24 and 25 and provide an opportunity for youth hunters ages 12 to 15 to hunt wild turkey. Youth hunters are required to possess a current Rhode Island hunting license and a turkey tag. Parents or guardians assisting youths are prohibited from possessing a firearm and hunting during the youth wild turkey hunting days.
Hunters are encouraged to purchase permits online and must practice safe social distancing while turkey hunting. For more information, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/huntabs.pdf or dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/sprgtrkysurvey.pdf.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.