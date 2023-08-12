JOHNSTON — Rhode Island Pagan Pride Day, an inclusive celebration of spirituality, diversity, and community, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnston Memorial Park, 1583 Hartford Ave. The family-friendly and free annual event, organized by Rhode Island Pagan Pride, aims to promote understanding, reduce discrimination and foster a sense of unity among all individuals interested in or curious about Pagan traditions.
Rhode Island Pagan Pride Day welcomes people from all walks of life who honor, revere or worship deities found in pre-Christian, classical, aboriginal, or tribal practices. The event also embraces those who practice shamanism, magical arts, earth-based spirituality and modern religions inspired by pre-Christian traditions. The focus of this year's celebration is “Many Paths, One Community.”
There will be public rituals to watch or join in on, as well as live music, dance, and spiritual art. Vendors and food trucks will be on site.
For more information, visit rhodeislandpaganpride.org or contact Horn and Cauldron, Church of the Earth at info@hornandcauldron.com.
