PROVIDENCE — In honor of Veterans Day, the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence, and the Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, divisions of the Rhode Island Historical Society, will offer free admission to the public on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Both sites will also offer a 20% discount in their gift shops.
For more information, visit rihs.org.
— Sun staff
