PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island General Assembly has approved legislation that would make “stolen valor” a crime.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Westerly) and Sen. Roger A. Picard (D-Woonsocket, Cumberland).
The legislation would make it a crime to fraudulently represent oneself as an active or veteran member of the military or armed forces for the purpose of obtaining money, property or other tangible benefits. The crime would be a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of not more than a year, or a fine of $1,000, or both.
“The sacrifices that our military members make in order to ensure our freedom and safety should never be taken lightly and any individual who pretends through fraud to be one of these brave and selfless heroes should be held accountable for their gross deception,” said Rep. Azzinaro, chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
The act was introduced due to the recent case of a North Kingstown VFW commander who was found to have used falsified military records in order to portray herself as a veteran when in fact she had never served in the military. The individual collected thousands of dollars from nonprofits through her deception.
In addition to falsely wearing military uniforms or using falsified military identification, the law would also include falsely representing oneself as a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross and other military decorations.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.