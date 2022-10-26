PROVIDENCE — Fears regarding the negative economic impact of recession and petroleum reserves have brought stability to gas prices, causing the average cost to decline by a penny per gallon in Rhode Island over the past week.
A survey of prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.53 per gallon, down a penny from a week ago but still 7 cents higher than prices were just a month ago. Rhode Island’s average gas price is now 26 cents lower than the national average.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "This will help take the pressure off pump prices and benefit both drivers and their wallets."
The national average pump price fell 9 cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has now dropped daily since Oct. 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
Today’s national average price is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 41 cents higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
