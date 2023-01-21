WESTERLY — The WARM Shelter will distribute $50,000 in emergency grants from the Rhode Island Foundation through a network of South County nonprofits, including the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, the Westerly Senior Center and Wood River Health, as well as via referrals from area churches.
The organization expects more than 300 households to receive help this winter with food, housing and heating costs.
“This award will help us assist those in the community who are struggling with heating needs, food and housing to be able to say in their homes," said Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center. "The funding couldn’t have come at a better time. We’re getting calls off the hook. I was beginning to worry how we would continue to get people through their tough times. It is one way we are all working to prevent homelessness.”
The grant to the WARM Shelter is one of three totaling nearly $160,000 statewide. Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket and the Salvation Army, with offices in Providence and Newport, also received at least $50,000 each to help people with basic necessities such as food, housing and heating bills.
For more information about the grants, visit rifoundation.org.
— Sun staff
