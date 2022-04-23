The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is holding a second round of spring trout stocking through May 2. More than 40 freshwater areas will be restocked, including:
• Pawcatuck River in Hopkinton, Richmond, Charlestown, Westerly
• Kings Factory, Charlestown
• Ashville Pond and River, Hopkinton
• Lloyd Kenney Children’s Pond, Hopkinton
• Brushy Brook, Hopkinton
• Wood River, Hopkinton, Richmond
• Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton and Richmond
• Meadowbrook Pond and river access, Richmond
• Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond
• Barber Pond, South Kingstown
For a complete list of stocked waters, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/fish-wildlife/freshwater-fisheries/troutwaters.php.
Anglers who catch a golden trout through May 8 will receive a free golden trout pin. To receive a pin, send a picture of the trout to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
