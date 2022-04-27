The Rhode Island Civic Learning Coalition invites students, teachers and school administrators to complete a 15-minute survey to share experiences with civics education in the state. The survey is part of a research project to understand the state of civic learning in Rhode Island.
All perspectives are valuable and the survey is anonymous, with no responses shared beyond the research team. To further protect anonymity, all reports shared with the Rhode Island Department of Education and other public audiences will aggregate data down to the county, regional or state level.
The student survey is open to current K-12 students and recent students 24 years old or younger. The teacher and administrator survey is open to social studies, history and civics teachers, school principals and district administrators. The deadline to complete the survey is Saturday, April 30. To participate, visit ricivics.org/survey.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.