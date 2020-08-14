CHARLESTOWN — The Quonochontaug Historical Society will hold a brief annual meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug.19, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be followed by a program on the "Discovery of a Quonnie WWII Artifact" after a recent storm.
Peter Mogielnicki will discuss the discovery and retrieval of the artifact, and Larry Webster, a Charlestown resident with encyclopedic knowledge of the planes flying out of the Charlestown Naval Base, will present detailed knowledge of the Grumann F6F Hellcat fighter planes of the 1940s and '50s.
To join the meeting and program on Zoom, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
— Sun staff
