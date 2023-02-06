WESTERLY — In accordance with the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the town of Westerly is updating its hazard mitigation plan and will host a three-week public review period from Tuesday, Feb. 7, through Monday, Feb. 27. A public hearing will also be scheduled.
The Draft Hazard Mitigation & Flood Management Plan is an update and expansion of the town’s 2018 Hazard Mitigation Plan and provides a mitigation strategy roadmap for the next five years. It was completed by a civil engineer and resilience planning consultant under the guidance of an advisory committee consisting of town staff, residents, business owners, conservation organizations, and other stakeholders. The plan also integrates comments and input from the community.
The advisory committee received responses from 204 residents, business owners, and other stakeholders to an online public opinion survey in November/December 2022. All comments were reviewed and many of the suggestions have been incorporated in the 2023 Draft Action Plan.
The overall purpose of the Hazard Mitigation & Flood Management Plan is to strengthen the town’s resilience to various natural hazards, including flooding and hurricanes. By understanding the potential threats from natural hazards and the effectiveness of the mechanisms already in place, the advisory committee developed a mitigation strategy that capitalizes on existing strengths of the town and improves or adds new capabilities. The mitigation strategy includes an action plan intended to guide the town’s day-to-day operations and long-term approach to reduce the impacts of hazards and improve flood management.
The draft plan will be available on the town’s website (westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation) for viewing or printing, and a hard copy will be available for viewing at the planning office on the first floor of Town Hall, 45 Broad St. Written comments and input on the plan can be submitted to the planning office until Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., in person or via email at: HMFMP@westerlyri.gov .
After the public review period, the Town Council will host a public hearing during which there will be an opportunity for the public to provide verbal input and feedback on the plan. The date/time of this public hearing will be determined by the Town Council and advertised ahead of the meeting.
— Sun staff
