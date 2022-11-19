As I walked down the hallway I got this eerie sense of deja vu. I had been here many years before. Everything seemed different now, but the same. I approached the blue elevator and that’s when it hit me. My daughters, Sarah and Rachel, were both born on this wing of the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. As many times as I had been in the hospital over the years, I had not been down this corridor since 1994.
I got off the elevator and it was as if I had walked through a black hole and stepped back in time. I could see the nurse’s station and the nursery although neither were still there. I saw myself walking down to the end of the corridor to the last room on the left where Sarah was born. Right across the hallway was the room where Rachel was born.
I still remembered sneaking down the back stairway to get something from the cafeteria to snack on during the first few hours of their lives, six years apart. I hadn’t thought of those days in many years. It is funny how certain images, smells and even tastes can transport you back in time to some moment that has been buried in your memory. For example, every time I smell freshly mowed grass I think of my dad.
God has given us a tremendous gift in our ability to remember. He’s hidden certain triggers in our subconscious that allow us to go back and relive some of the most precious memories. The problem is that sometimes we bury them so deep because they are painful or we get so busy that we fail to notice them. God understands our proclivities. We tend to forget. We need reminding.
Therefore, in past times God called on the people to set up markers as reminders. In 1 Samuel 7:12 the victory over the Philistines was noted with a stone. He named it Ebenezer, saying, ‘Thus far the Lord has helped us.” All of the Jewish feasts and festivals are celebrated in order to remember what God had done.
My Jewish friends recently celebrated Sukkot. It is a reminder that while the Israelites traveled in the desert, God was them. Even in temporary booths, with no permanent place to call their own, they were not alone. Every Spring they celebrate Passover and remember how God delivered them out of bondage in Egypt. Each festival causes the people to stop and remember God is with us. We need to do that regularly.
This is why Thanksgiving is such an important day. It is an Ebenezer for us, a time to remember the goodness of God. Even in challenging times, we sometimes forget how blessed we are. Psalm 92:1-2 says, “It is a good and delightful thing to give thanks to the LORD, To sing praises to Your name, O Most High, To declare Your lovingkindness in the morning and Your faithfulness by night.”
God has blessed us. Even on our worst day, we have much to be thankful for. Why not make it a point to pause this Thanksgiving, look around, and count your blessings. As my favorite hymn says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings, see what God has done.” Before long you will be singing God’s praise.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.