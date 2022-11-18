Across the U.S., more than 54.6 million are expected to travel over 50 miles or more to celebrate their Thanksgiving as airports, train stations and buses prepare to handle an influx in travel not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. In fact, 2022 is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”
New England travelers will account for close to 2.5 million of the 54.6 million, up 1.9% from a year ago.
Most travelers will drive to their destinations, with nearly 49 million people expected to travel by car. While Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen, up 0.4% from 2021, car travel still remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.
Air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.
“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Gugliotta said. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”
— Jason Vallee
