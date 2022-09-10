On Tuesday, Sept. 13, local polling locations for the primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Westerly, Richmond, Charlestown and Hopkinton.
Locations of the polls in Westerly are: District 3601 — Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road; Districts 3602, 3603, 3604 and 3605 — Westerly Middle School, 10 Sandy Hill Road; and Districts 3606 and 3607 — Springbrook Elementary School, 39 Springbrook Road.
For more information, contact the board of canvassers/elections at 401-348-2503.
The Richmond polling location for the primary election for all Richmond electors will be at the Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road.
Call the Richmond Board of Canvassers at 401-539-9000, ext. 9, for more information.
Charlestown polling locations are District 0501 — Charlestown Elementary School, Gymnasium, 363 Carolina Back Road; District 0502 — Charlestown Town Hall, Council Chambers, 4540 S County Trail; District 0503 — Quonochontaug Grange, Upper Level, 5662 Post Road; and District 0504 — St. James Parish Center, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road.
For more information, contact the Charlestown Town Clerk's Office at 401-364-1200.
Polling precincts in Hopkinton are Precinct #1401 — Ashaway Elementary School, 12 Hillside Ave., Ashaway; Precinct #1402 — Hope Valley Elementary School, 15 Thelma Drive, Hope Valley; and Precinct #1403 — Hope Valley Grange Hall, 1116 Main St., Hope Valley.
For more information, call the Hopkinton Board of Canvassers at 401-377-7777.
