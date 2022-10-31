WESTERLY
Neil C. Trewhella, 58, of 6 Setting Sun Drive, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish phone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jason A. Tucker, 39, of 31 Langworthy Road, Westerly, was charged Saturday with vandalism.
Erica L. LaVallee, 43, of 17 East Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Macy E. Tillett, 28, of 15 Jeffrey Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Earl Wilson, 51, of 56 Spruce St., Westerly, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery.
Kevin C. Johnson, 49, of Ashford, Conn., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic violation of a protective order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.