WESTERLY
Alison M. Tedrow, 32, of 8 Top St., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Michelle T. Gross, 57, of Bristol, Conn., was charged Nov. 12 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Alfonso J. Campagna, 34, of 149 Quakertown Road, Mystic, was charged Nov. 14 with driving under the influence.
Joquin Jaleel Riley, 27, of New London, was charged Nov. 14 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Dillon Michael Dooley, 23, of 13 Marie Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Nov. 14 with three counts of violation of probation.
Christine Connolly, 32, of 1 Brinden Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Matthew Castagliuolo, 18, of 15 Cedar Grove Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
