WESTERLY
Todd W. Grimes, 54, of Coventry, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
A 15-year-old was charged Friday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Jacob B. Lawrence, 36, of 36 Ross Hill Road, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Robert A. Pacheco, 63, of no given address, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
