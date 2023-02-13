WESTERLY
Daniel J. Szocik III, 36, of Danielson, Conn., was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Joel Samo, 45, of 26 Boombridge Road, Apt. 2, was charged Friday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Gavin Johnson, 19, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Michael A. Harris, 34, of 56 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Erin A. Watkins, 32, of 683 Oak St., Apt. B, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism.
Emily E. Gaccione, 25, of Old Lyme, Conn., was charged Sunday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Anthony L. Fisher, 41, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Sunday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Nathaniel S. Colby, 33, of 12 High St., Apt. 202, was charged Monday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.