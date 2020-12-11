WESTERLY
Chapin C. Witham Stevens, 22, of 32 East Killingly Road, Foster, was charged Tuesday on the strength of a Superior Court bench warrant.
James N. Mackey, of 91 Shirley Drive, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday on the strength of a bench warrant issued by 4th Division District Court.
Elsa L. Muscarella, 21, of 17 Grosvenor Place, Norwich, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, 1 ounce or less, over 18 years.
RICHMOND
Gregory McCray, 34, of 696 Stony Fort Road, South Kingstown, was charged Nov. 29 with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Rhonda Cote, 54, of 845 Saugatucket Road, South Kingstown, was charged Dec. 2 with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
George Lacas, 56, of 74 Hoxie Road, was charged Monday with domestic disorderly conduct and domestic simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.